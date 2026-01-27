Queens hosts Central Arkansas following Robinson’s 22-point game

Central Arkansas Bears (10-10, 5-2 ASUN) at Queens Royals (12-9, 7-1 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Arkansas Bears (10-10, 5-2 ASUN) at Queens Royals (12-9, 7-1 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas visits Queens after Ty Robinson scored 22 points in Central Arkansas’ 86-65 win against the West Georgia Wolves.

The Royals are 8-0 on their home court. Queens is seventh in the ASUN in rebounding with 32.0 rebounds. Nasir Mann leads the Royals with 5.7 boards.

The Bears are 5-2 in ASUN play. Central Arkansas is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Queens averages 83.5 points, 9.6 more per game than the 73.9 Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Queens allows.

The Royals and Bears meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Ashby is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, while averaging 11 points. Jordan Watford is averaging 14.2 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games.

Camren Hunter is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Bears. Robinson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 7-3, averaging 82.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 83.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

