Queens hosts Bellarmine following Karasinski’s 21-point game

Bellarmine Knights (5-8, 0-1 ASUN) at Queens Royals (6-8, 1-0 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -3.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine plays Queens after Jack Karasinski scored 21 points in Bellarmine’s 87-85 loss to the West Georgia Wolves.

The Royals have gone 6-0 at home. Queens is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

The Knights are 0-1 in ASUN play. Bellarmine is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

Queens is shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 47.5% Bellarmine allows to opponents. Bellarmine averages 78.8 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 89.0 Queens allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nasir Mann is averaging 14.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Royals. Avantae Parker is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Karasinski is shooting 57.3% and averaging 21.1 points for the Knights. Kenyon Goodin is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, averaging 84.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.8 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 80.1 points, 24.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.