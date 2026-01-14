Purifoy leads Florida A&M against Mississippi Valley State after 21-point showing

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-11, 2-1 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (3-12, 2-2 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-11, 2-1 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (3-12, 2-2 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M plays Mississippi Valley State after Tahnyjia Purifoy scored 21 points in Florida A&M’s 60-57 win against the Southern Jaguars.

The Devilettes have gone 2-2 in home games. Mississippi Valley State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rattlers are 2-1 in SWAC play. Florida A&M has a 2-9 record against opponents over .500.

Mississippi Valley State’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Florida A&M allows. Florida A&M averages 55.6 points per game, 31.5 fewer points than the 87.1 Mississippi Valley State gives up.

The Devilettes and Rattlers match up Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariel Jefferson is averaging 9.5 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Devilettes. Sydnei Marshall is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

Shaniyah McCarthy is averaging 10.3 points for the Rattlers. Purifoy is averaging 13.6 points, 3.1 assists and two steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devilettes: 2-8, averaging 55.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 32.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points per game.

Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 58.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

