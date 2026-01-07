Purdue visits Wisconsin after Daniels’ 20-point showing

Purdue Boilermakers (8-7, 0-4 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Purdue Boilermakers (8-7, 0-4 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin takes on Purdue after Kyrah Daniels scored 20 points in Wisconsin’s 74-73 victory over the Penn State Lady Lions.

The Badgers are 9-0 in home games. Wisconsin is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Boilermakers have gone 0-4 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue has a 4-6 record against teams above .500.

Wisconsin makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Purdue has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Purdue has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Wisconsin have averaged.

The Badgers and Boilermakers face off Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is scoring 13.4 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Badgers. Destiny Howell is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games.

Madison Layden is averaging 9.9 points and 1.8 steals for the Boilermakers. Tara Daye is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Boilermakers: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

