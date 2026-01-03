Purdue visits No. 20 Nebraska following Prince’s 27-point game

Purdue Boilermakers (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-2, 1-2 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Purdue Boilermakers (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-2, 1-2 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Nebraska faces Purdue after Britt Prince scored 27 points in Nebraska’s 86-76 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Cornhuskers are 8-1 in home games. Nebraska has an 11-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Boilermakers are 0-3 in Big Ten play. Purdue averages 72.4 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

Nebraska averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Purdue allows. Purdue has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Nebraska have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Callin Hake is averaging 8.6 points and 4.6 assists for the Cornhuskers. Prince is averaging 19.2 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 60.8% over the past 10 games.

Tara Daye is scoring 12.1 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Boilermakers. Madison Layden is averaging 11.6 points and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 8-2, averaging 86.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Boilermakers: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

