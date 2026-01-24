Purdue hosts Indiana following Beaumont’s 20-point game

Indiana Hoosiers (11-9, 0-8 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (10-9, 2-6 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Indiana Hoosiers (11-9, 0-8 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (10-9, 2-6 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on Purdue after Lenee Beaumont scored 20 points in Indiana’s 81-67 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Boilermakers have gone 9-2 in home games. Purdue averages 70.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Hoosiers are 0-8 in Big Ten play. Indiana is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Purdue averages 70.2 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 67.3 Indiana gives up. Indiana averages 70.6 points per game, 1.6 more than the 69.0 Purdue allows to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tara Daye is averaging 12.7 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Madison Layden is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Beaumont is averaging 13.6 points for the Hoosiers. Shay Ciezki is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Hoosiers: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 25.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.