Purdue Fort Wayne visits Green Bay following Guyer’s 21-point game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-7, 5-3 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (13-5, 8-0 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-7, 5-3 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (13-5, 8-0 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay hosts Purdue Fort Wayne after Jenna Guyer scored 21 points in Green Bay’s 74-53 win over the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Phoenix have gone 7-0 at home. Green Bay ranks third in the Horizon with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Maddy Skorupski averaging 4.6.

The Mastodons are 5-3 in Horizon play. Purdue Fort Wayne is fifth in the Horizon with 12.4 assists per game led by Lauren Lee averaging 3.1.

Green Bay scores 67.5 points, 5.7 more per game than the 61.8 Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points higher than the 36.9% shooting opponents of Green Bay have averaged.

The Phoenix and Mastodons match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guyer is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 14.8 points and 5.3 rebounds. Meghan Schultz is shooting 59.5% and averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games.

Alana Nelson is averaging 17.3 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Mastodons. Lili Krasovec is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points per game.

Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

