Purdue Fort Wayne plays Youngstown State for conference showdown

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-6, 5-2 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (11-5, 4-2 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Horizon foes Youngstown State and Purdue Fort Wayne meet on Saturday.

The Penguins have gone 5-2 at home. Youngstown State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mastodons are 5-2 against Horizon opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks seventh in the Horizon with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Alana Nelson averaging 4.4.

Youngstown State’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 12.6 more points per game (70.7) than Youngstown State gives up to opponents (58.1).

The Penguins and Mastodons meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Casey Santoro averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Erica King is averaging 11.4 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Nelson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Lili Krasovec is shooting 60.6% and averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

