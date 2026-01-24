Purdue Fort Wayne plays IU Indianapolis following Hadnot’s 22-point game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-8, 7-3 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (6-16, 2-9 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-8, 7-3 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (6-16, 2-9 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces IU Indianapolis after Corey Hadnot II scored 22 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 83-76 victory over the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Jaguars have gone 4-5 at home. IU Indianapolis is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mastodons are 7-3 against Horizon League opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne is fourth in the Horizon League scoring 81.1 points per game and is shooting 47.3%.

IU Indianapolis’ average of 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 81.1 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 89.7 IU Indianapolis gives up.

The Jaguars and Mastodons meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyler D’Augustino is averaging 18.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Jaguars. Maguire Mitchell is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hadnot is shooting 53.4% and averaging 20.0 points for the Mastodons. Mikale Stevenson is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 85.7 points, 28.1 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points per game.

Mastodons: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 25.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

