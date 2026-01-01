Purdue Fort Wayne plays Green Bay, aims for 8th straight home win

Green Bay Phoenix (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-7, 2-2 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Thursday,…

Green Bay Phoenix (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-7, 2-2 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -7.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Green Bay aiming to extend its seven-game home winning streak.

The Mastodons are 7-0 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne is third in the Horizon League scoring 82.9 points while shooting 48.0% from the field.

The Phoenix are 1-2 in Horizon League play. Green Bay is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 82.9 points, 6.0 more per game than the 76.9 Green Bay allows. Green Bay averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Purdue Fort Wayne allows.

The Mastodons and Phoenix match up Thursday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maximus Nelson is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, while averaging 7.1 points. Corey Hadnot II is averaging 20.9 points and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

Marcus Hall is scoring 14.5 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Phoenix. CJ O’Hara is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 26.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

