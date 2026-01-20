Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons take on the Cleveland State Vikings on 3-game skid

Cleveland State Vikings (15-5, 5-4 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-8, 5-4 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Cleveland State Vikings (15-5, 5-4 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-8, 5-4 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne comes into the matchup with Cleveland State after losing three in a row.

The Mastodons are 8-1 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne scores 69.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Vikings have gone 5-4 against Horizon opponents. Cleveland State is fifth in the Horizon with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Macey Fegan averaging 1.7.

Purdue Fort Wayne makes 43.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Cleveland State has allowed to its opponents (36.7%). Cleveland State averages 10.0 more points per game (72.2) than Purdue Fort Wayne gives up (62.2).

The Mastodons and Vikings face off Wednesday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alana Nelson is scoring 16.9 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Mastodons. Lili Krasovec is averaging 10.9 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 54.3% over the past 10 games.

Colbi Maples is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 14.3 points and 1.9 steals. Izzi Zingaro is averaging 16.3 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

