Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Traore and Robert Morris

Robert Morris Colonials (14-6, 7-4 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-8, 7-4 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris visits Purdue Fort Wayne after Myriam Traore scored 22 points in Robert Morris’ 74-53 win over the Wright State Raiders.

The Mastodons have gone 9-1 at home. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks fifth in the Horizon with 12.3 assists per game led by Lauren Lee averaging 3.2.

The Colonials have gone 7-4 against Horizon opponents. Robert Morris is third in the Horizon with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Eva Levingston averaging 2.4.

Purdue Fort Wayne makes 43.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than Robert Morris has allowed to its opponents (36.2%). Robert Morris has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Purdue Fort Wayne have averaged.

The Mastodons and Colonials meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alana Nelson is scoring 17.1 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Mastodons. Rylee Bess is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games.

Aislin is averaging 12.4 points for the Colonials. Traore is averaging 11.7 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Colonials: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

