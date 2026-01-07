Pryor, Texas A&M Aggies to visit McGill, Florida Gators

Texas A&M Aggies (7-4, 0-2 SEC) at Florida Gators (12-5, 0-2 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas A&M Aggies (7-4, 0-2 SEC) at Florida Gators (12-5, 0-2 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts Texas A&M in a matchup of SEC teams.

The Gators are 9-2 on their home court. Florida averages 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 16.0 points per game.

The Aggies are 0-2 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M ranks ninth in the SEC with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Fatmata Janneh averaging 3.5.

Florida scores 76.2 points, 14.9 more per game than the 61.3 Texas A&M allows. Texas A&M averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Florida allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liv McGill is shooting 44.1% and averaging 24.5 points for the Gators. Jade Weathersby is averaging 0.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ny’Ceara Pryor is averaging 16.4 points, 7.5 assists and 3.9 steals for the Aggies. Janneh is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

