Providence visits Xavier following Moore’s 22-point outing

Providence Friars (8-7, 1-3 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (9-7, 1-4 Big East) Cincinnati; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Providence Friars (8-7, 1-3 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (9-7, 1-4 Big East)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts Providence after Malik Moore scored 22 points in Xavier’s 66-65 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Musketeers have gone 7-3 in home games. Xavier is ninth in the Big East in rebounding averaging 32.8 rebounds. Filip Borovicanin leads the Musketeers with 7.9 boards.

The Friars have gone 1-3 against Big East opponents. Providence averages 89.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game.

Xavier is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Providence allows to opponents. Providence has shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 46.4% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

The Musketeers and Friars face off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Borovicanin is averaging 9.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Musketeers. Jovan Milicevic is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jason Edwards is scoring 17.3 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Friars. Jaylin Sellers is averaging 15.2 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Friars: 5-5, averaging 86.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.