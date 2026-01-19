Providence visits Seton Hall following Gueye’s 22-point game

Providence Friars (10-10, 3-6 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (13-5, 7-2 Big East) South Orange, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7…

Providence Friars (10-10, 3-6 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (13-5, 7-2 Big East)

South Orange, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence visits Seton Hall after Sabou Gueye scored 22 points in Providence’s 80-77 victory against the Creighton Bluejays.

The Pirates are 8-1 on their home court. Seton Hall is eighth in the Big East with 13.7 assists per game led by Jada Eads averaging 4.1.

The Friars are 3-6 against Big East opponents. Providence is eighth in the Big East with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Teneisia Brown averaging 4.6.

Seton Hall makes 41.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Providence has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Providence averages 59.3 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 62.9 Seton Hall allows to opponents.

The Pirates and Friars square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Catalon is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 14 points, 5.3 rebounds and three steals. Mariana Valenzuela is shooting 46.5% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Payton Dunbar is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, while averaging 9.4 points. Gueye is averaging 14 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 8-2, averaging 69.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Friars: 4-6, averaging 59.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

