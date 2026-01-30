Providence plays St. John’s following Gueye’s 22-point showing

St. John’s Red Storm (16-7, 6-6 Big East) at Providence Friars (10-12, 3-8 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 1…

St. John’s Red Storm (16-7, 6-6 Big East) at Providence Friars (10-12, 3-8 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence takes on St. John’s after Sabou Gueye scored 22 points in Providence’s 83-68 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Friars have gone 8-5 at home. Providence ranks fourth in the Big East with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Gueye averaging 2.4.

The Red Storm are 6-6 in conference matchups. St. John’s is seventh in the Big East with 13.9 assists per game led by Shaulana Wagner averaging 4.9.

Providence’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game St. John’s gives up. St. John’s averages 63.2 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 63.3 Providence gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gueye is shooting 49.1% and averaging 14.6 points for the Friars. Payton Dunbar is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Daniela Abies is averaging 5.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Red Storm. Sa’Mya Wyatt is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 3-7, averaging 60.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Red Storm: 5-5, averaging 56.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

