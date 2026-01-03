Providence faces DePaul on 3-game road skid

Providence Friars (8-7, 1-3 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-13, 0-5 Big East) Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Providence Friars (8-7, 1-3 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-13, 0-5 Big East)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence will look to end its three-game road losing streak when the Friars visit DePaul.

The Blue Demons are 3-6 on their home court. DePaul has a 3-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Friars have gone 1-3 against Big East opponents. Providence ranks sixth in the Big East with 33.1 rebounds per game led by Teneisia Brown averaging 6.8.

DePaul is shooting 36.5% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 38.1% Providence allows to opponents. Providence averages 58.8 points per game, 13.5 fewer points than the 72.3 DePaul gives up to opponents.

The Blue Demons and Friars square off Sunday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Novik is averaging 12 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Blue Demons. Ally Timm is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Payton Dunbar is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, while averaging 10.1 points. Sabou Gueye is averaging 11.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 1-9, averaging 52.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 32.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Friars: 4-6, averaging 56.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.