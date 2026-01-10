Providence and Villanova square off in conference showdown

Villanova Wildcats (13-3, 6-1 Big East) at Providence Friars (9-8, 2-4 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Villanova Wildcats (13-3, 6-1 Big East) at Providence Friars (9-8, 2-4 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jasmine Bascoe and Villanova visit Sabou Gueye and Providence on Sunday.

The Friars have gone 7-4 in home games. Providence is second in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 59.6 points while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

The Wildcats are 6-1 in Big East play. Villanova ranks third in the Big East allowing 59.9 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

Providence is shooting 37.7% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 38.4% Villanova allows to opponents. Villanova has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points greater than the 38.1% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

The Friars and Wildcats meet Sunday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gueye is averaging 13.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Friars. Teneisia Brown is averaging 9.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Ryanne Allen averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 47.5% from beyond the arc. Bascoe is shooting 40.8% and averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 4-6, averaging 57.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 74.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.