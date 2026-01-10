Prosper leads Notre Dame against No. 22 North Carolina after 27-point outing

North Carolina Tar Heels (13-4, 2-2 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-4, 3-2 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 1…

North Carolina Tar Heels (13-4, 2-2 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-4, 3-2 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame faces No. 22 North Carolina after Cassandre Prosper scored 27 points in Notre Dame’s 94-60 victory over the Boston College Eagles.

The Fighting Irish are 9-0 in home games. Notre Dame is 10-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tar Heels have gone 2-2 against ACC opponents. North Carolina scores 79.5 points while outscoring opponents by 21.8 points per game.

Notre Dame makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.7 percentage points higher than North Carolina has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). North Carolina scores 16.5 more points per game (79.5) than Notre Dame allows to opponents (63.0).

The Fighting Irish and Tar Heels square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Iyana Moore averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc. Hannah Hidalgo is shooting 49.7% and averaging 23.3 points over the last 10 games.

Ciera Toomey is averaging 11.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Tar Heels. Indya Nivar is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 7-3, averaging 86.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 14.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

