Prophet Johnson scores 30, Sacramento State beats Northern Colorado 93-89 in OT

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Prophet Johnson scored 21 of his 30 points after halftime, Mark Lavrenov had 17 points and…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Prophet Johnson scored 21 of his 30 points after halftime, Mark Lavrenov had 17 points and 17 rebounds, and Sacramento State beat Northern Colorado 93-89 in overtime Saturday night.

Jahni Summers also scored 17 points for Sacramento State (6-11, 2-3 Big Sky Conference) and Shaqir O’Neal added 11.

Quinn Denker made 11 of 18 from the field, hit 7 of 8 from the free-throw line, and finished with 29 points, 11 assists, six rebounds and four steals for Northern Colorado (11-8, 1-5). Vincent Delano scored 13 points and Ring Nyeri 11.

The Bears have lost three in a row and seven of their last nine.

Johnson made a 3-pointer to open the scoring in OT and the Hornets led the rest of the way.

Nyeri’s dunk with 15 seconds left in regulation made it 82-all and eventually forced overtime. Johnson missed a potential winning layup before the buzzer.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.