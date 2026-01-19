Proctor leads North Texas against UAB after 25-point performance

North Texas Mean Green (10-8, 4-2 AAC) at UAB Blazers (7-11, 0-6 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Texas Mean Green (10-8, 4-2 AAC) at UAB Blazers (7-11, 0-6 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas plays UAB after Aysia Proctor scored 25 points in North Texas’ 58-54 loss to the Rice Owls.

The Blazers have gone 5-4 in home games. UAB is eighth in the AAC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Monae Duffy averaging 5.1.

The Mean Green are 4-2 in AAC play. North Texas scores 71.5 points and has outscored opponents by 9.4 points per game.

UAB averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.7 per game North Texas allows. North Texas averages 71.5 points per game, 2.3 more than the 69.2 UAB gives up to opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cali Smallwood is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Blazers. Sofia Munoz is averaging 13.3 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Proctor is averaging 13.9 points for the Mean Green. Megan Nestor is averaging 14.4 points, 14.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Mean Green: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 38.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

