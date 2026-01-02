Proctor leads North Texas against South Florida after 22-point game

North Texas Mean Green (7-6, 1-0 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (7-7, 0-1 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

North Texas Mean Green (7-6, 1-0 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (7-7, 0-1 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas visits South Florida after Aysia Proctor scored 22 points in North Texas’ 81-56 victory against the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Bulls are 6-3 in home games. South Florida ranks sixth in the AAC in rebounding with 35.1 rebounds. L’or Mputu paces the Bulls with 8.3 boards.

The Mean Green are 1-0 against conference opponents. North Texas is eighth in the AAC with 13.2 assists per game led by Andi Schissler averaging 2.5.

South Florida scores 69.1 points, 7.4 more per game than the 61.7 North Texas gives up. North Texas averages 73.2 points per game, 0.3 more than the 72.9 South Florida allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Davidson is averaging 11.3 points for the Bulls. Stefanie Ingram is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Proctor is averaging 12.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Mean Green. Megan Nestor is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Mean Green: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 37.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

