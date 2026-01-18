Princeton visits Dartmouth on 8-game road slide

Princeton Tigers (6-12, 2-1 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (8-8, 2-1 Ivy League) Hanover, New Hampshire; Monday, 6 p.m.…

Princeton Tigers (6-12, 2-1 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (8-8, 2-1 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton will look to stop its eight-game road skid when the Tigers take on Dartmouth.

The Big Green have gone 4-3 in home games. Dartmouth ranks second in the Ivy League with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Mitchell-Day averaging 6.8.

The Tigers are 2-1 against conference opponents. Princeton has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

Dartmouth scores 79.5 points, 6.9 more per game than the 72.6 Princeton allows. Princeton averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Dartmouth gives up.

The Big Green and Tigers square off Monday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kareem Thomas is averaging 18.1 points for the Big Green. Connor Amundsen is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jack Stanton averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Jackson Hicke is averaging 16 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.