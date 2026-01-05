Princeton hosts Zanoni and Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Quakers (7-6) at Princeton Tigers (4-11) Princeton, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3; over/under…

Pennsylvania Quakers (7-6) at Princeton Tigers (4-11)

Princeton, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania visits Princeton after Michael Zanoni scored 23 points in Pennsylvania’s 80-61 win over the NJIT Highlanders.

The Tigers have gone 4-1 in home games. Princeton is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Quakers have gone 1-4 away from home. Pennsylvania is fourth in the Ivy League scoring 78.5 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

Princeton averages 68.5 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 76.4 Pennsylvania gives up. Pennsylvania averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Princeton gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Hicke is averaging 13.9 points for the Tigers. Jack Stanton is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

TJ Power is scoring 14.6 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Quakers. Zanoni is averaging 10.9 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 46.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 65.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Quakers: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

