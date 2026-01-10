Prince leads No. 25 Nebraska against No. 4 UCLA after 20-point game

UCLA Bruins (14-1, 4-0 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-2, 3-2 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UCLA Bruins (14-1, 4-0 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-2, 3-2 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Nebraska faces No. 4 UCLA after Britt Prince scored 20 points in Nebraska’s 78-73 win over the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Cornhuskers have gone 10-1 at home. Nebraska ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 19.4 assists per game led by Callin Hake averaging 4.4.

The Bruins are 4-0 against conference opponents. UCLA is 10-1 against opponents with a winning record.

Nebraska averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 5.9 per game UCLA gives up. UCLA averages 26.4 more points per game (87.3) than Nebraska allows (60.9).

The Cornhuskers and Bruins meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amiah Hargrove is averaging 11.9 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Prince is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

Lauren Betts is averaging 16.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 blocks for the Bruins. Kiki Rice is averaging 16.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 8-2, averaging 84.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Bruins: 9-1, averaging 90.1 points, 38.8 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

