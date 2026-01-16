Price, Nevada Wolf Pack to visit Sanders, Air Force Falcons

Nevada Wolf Pack (12-5, 4-2 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-14, 0-6 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Nevada Wolf Pack (12-5, 4-2 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-14, 0-6 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kam Sanders and Air Force host Elijah Price and Nevada in MWC play Saturday.

The Falcons have gone 3-8 at home. Air Force is 2-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wolf Pack are 4-2 in MWC play. Nevada is eighth in the MWC scoring 76.2 points per game and is shooting 43.3%.

Air Force’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Nevada allows. Nevada averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Air Force allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sanders is shooting 35.8% and averaging 12.1 points for the Falcons. Caleb Walker is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Corey Camper Jr. is shooting 45.3% and averaging 15.5 points for the Wolf Pack. Tayshawn Comer is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 0-10, averaging 56.3 points, 24.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.