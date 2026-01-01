Preston, Pepperdine Waves to host Clarke and the Saint Mary’s Gaels

Saint Mary’s Gaels (9-6, 0-2 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (9-5, 0-2 WCC) Malibu, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

BOTTOM LINE: WCC foes Pepperdine and Saint Mary’s (CA) square off on Friday.

The Waves are 6-1 on their home court. Pepperdine averages 16.9 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Gaels have gone 0-2 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Pepperdine averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 59.1 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 67.1 Pepperdine allows.

The Waves and Gaels meet Friday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shorna Preston is averaging 9.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Waves. Seleh Harmon is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Addison Wedin is shooting 45.7% and averaging 8.3 points for the Gaels. Emily Foy is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Gaels: 4-6, averaging 57.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

