Presbyterian visits Spencer and High Point

Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-18, 1-7 Big South) at High Point Panthers (19-2, 8-0 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point takes on Presbyterian after Macy Spencer scored 20 points in High Point’s 87-66 win against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Panthers have gone 12-0 in home games. High Point is the top team in the Big South with 14.4 fast break points.

The Blue Hose are 1-7 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian is 2-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.9 turnovers per game.

High Point averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Presbyterian allows. Presbyterian averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.1 per game High Point gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer is averaging 18.9 points for the Panthers. Anna Haeger is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jacia Cunningham is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Allie Sykes is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1, averaging 75.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Blue Hose: 1-9, averaging 48.7 points, 27.9 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 32.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

