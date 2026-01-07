Presbyterian visits Radford following Pierce’s 29-point showing

Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-8, 1-0 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (8-8, 1-0 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian takes on Radford after Jonah Pierce scored 29 points in Presbyterian’s 86-77 victory against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Highlanders have gone 7-2 in home games. Radford ranks sixth in the Big South with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyson Brown averaging 2.4.

The Blue Hose are 1-0 in Big South play. Presbyterian has a 4-6 record against teams over .500.

Radford averages 82.1 points, 13.2 more per game than the 68.9 Presbyterian gives up. Presbyterian has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Radford have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dennis Parker Jr. is shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 19.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Del Jones is shooting 45.2% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

Triston Wilson is averaging 9.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Blue Hose. Pierce is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 86.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Blue Hose: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

