Presbyterian visits Jefferson and Gardner-Webb

Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-10, 2-2 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-17, 0-4 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday,…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-10, 2-2 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-17, 0-4 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb takes on Presbyterian after D.J. Jefferson scored 21 points in Gardner-Webb’s 89-80 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 2-5 in home games. Gardner-Webb is 1-15 against opponents over .500.

The Blue Hose are 2-2 in Big South play. Presbyterian has a 4-8 record against teams over .500.

Gardner-Webb averages 69.9 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 70.0 Presbyterian allows. Presbyterian averages 69.9 points per game, 18.7 fewer points than the 88.6 Gardner-Webb gives up.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Blue Hose face off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Hogarth is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Spence Sims is averaging 11.4 points and 1.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jonah Pierce is averaging 15.6 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Carl Parrish is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 73.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points per game.

Blue Hose: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

