Presbyterian visits High Point following Anderson’s 31-point game

Presbyterian Blue Hose (11-11, 4-3 Big South) at High Point Panthers (18-4, 6-1 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts Presbyterian after Terry Anderson scored 31 points in High Point’s 93-83 victory against the Radford Highlanders.

The Panthers are 12-1 on their home court. High Point leads the Big South with 92.8 points and is shooting 51.2%.

The Blue Hose are 4-3 in Big South play. Presbyterian is eighth in the Big South scoring 71.8 points per game and is shooting 47.1%.

High Point averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Presbyterian allows. Presbyterian has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of High Point have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson is shooting 58.9% and averaging 15.1 points for the Panthers. Conrad Martinez is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jonah Pierce is averaging 16 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Carl Parrish is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1, averaging 91.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Blue Hose: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

