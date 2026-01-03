Presbyterian takes home win streak into matchup with South Carolina Upstate

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-8, 0-1 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-8) Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (8-8, 0-1 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-8)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Hose -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Blue Hose play South Carolina Upstate.

The Blue Hose have gone 5-1 in home games. Presbyterian has a 4-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Spartans are 0-1 against conference opponents. South Carolina Upstate ranks fifth in the Big South shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

Presbyterian scores 69.3 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 70.9 South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Presbyterian allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonah Pierce is averaging 14.5 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Carl Parrish is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Mason Bendinger is shooting 48.3% and averaging 15.6 points for the Spartans. Karmani Gregory is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

