Presbyterian plays UNC Asheville in conference showdown

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-12, 1-4 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-15, 0-4 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville plays Presbyterian in Big South action Saturday.

The Blue Hose have gone 2-5 at home. Presbyterian has a 1-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 1-4 in conference matchups. UNC Asheville averages 20.7 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Presbyterian’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game UNC Asheville gives up. UNC Asheville averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Presbyterian gives up.

The Blue Hose and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacia Cunningham is scoring 9.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Allie Sykes is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nia Green is averaging 14.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Jamaria Freeman is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 0-10, averaging 47.0 points, 26.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 31.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 64.5 points, 37.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

