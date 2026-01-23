Presbyterian plays Charleston Southern, looks to end home losing streak

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-14, 3-3 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-16, 1-5 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Friday, 6…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-14, 3-3 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-16, 1-5 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian hosts Charleston Southern looking to stop its six-game home skid.

The Blue Hose are 2-6 on their home court. Presbyterian is 2-15 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Buccaneers are 3-3 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern is seventh in the Big South with 10.8 assists per game led by Ashra Sra averaging 4.3.

Presbyterian’s average of 3.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Charleston Southern gives up. Charleston Southern averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Presbyterian gives up.

The Blue Hose and Buccaneers meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacia Cunningham is scoring 10.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Allie Sykes is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tyonna Bailey is scoring 15.7 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Buccaneers. Caelan Ellis is averaging 14.7 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 38.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 1-9, averaging 46.4 points, 27.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 33.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 58.8 points, 27.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

