Presbyterian hosts High Point following Spencer’s 20-point game

High Point Panthers (13-2, 2-0 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-13, 0-2 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point visits Presbyterian after Macy Spencer scored 20 points in High Point’s 72-58 win over the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Blue Hose are 2-4 on their home court. Presbyterian has a 2-12 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Panthers are 2-0 in Big South play. High Point has a 10-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Presbyterian scores 54.9 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 61.2 High Point allows. High Point averages 76.9 points per game, 2.9 more than the 74.0 Presbyterian allows to opponents.

The Blue Hose and Panthers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aminata Tal is scoring 9.3 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Blue Hose. Morgan Boyd is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games.

Spencer is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 18.3 points. Aaliyah Collins is shooting 52.0% and averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 0-10, averaging 48.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 32.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.