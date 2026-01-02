Presbyterian faces Longwood on 9-game slide

Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-12, 0-1 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (9-4) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-12, 0-1 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (9-4)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian looks to break its nine-game losing streak with a victory against Longwood.

The Lancers have gone 6-1 in home games. Longwood has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Blue Hose are 0-1 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian gives up 72.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 18.1 points per game.

Longwood scores 79.8 points, 6.9 more per game than the 72.9 Presbyterian gives up. Presbyterian averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Longwood gives up.

The Lancers and Blue Hose square off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malea Brown is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 9.3 points, 3.2 assists and 2.5 steals. Amor Harris is shooting 44.1% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

Allie Sykes averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, scoring 6.3 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Aminata Tal is shooting 35.6% and averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 13.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Blue Hose: 1-9, averaging 51.2 points, 27.8 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

