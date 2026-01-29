Pratt’s 19 lead Stony Brook over Campbell 81-69

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Erik Pratt and Andrej Shoshkikj each had 19 points in Stony Brook’s 81-69 win against…

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Erik Pratt and Andrej Shoshkikj each had 19 points in Stony Brook’s 81-69 win against Campbell on Thursday night.

Pratt also contributed six rebounds and five assists for the Seawolves (13-9, 5-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Shoshkikj went 5 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line while he also had five assists. Richard Goods went 6 of 10 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Fighting Camels (9-13, 3-6) were led in scoring by DJ Smith, who finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Jeremiah Johnson added 15 points and Muneer Newton had 12 points.

Stony Brook took a 38-28 lead in the first half with a 13-2 run. Led by 11 first-half points from Pratt, Stony Brook carried a 41-36 lead into the break. Stony Brook took the lead for good with 13:53 left in the game. Shoshkikj scored 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

