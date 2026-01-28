Pratt leads Stony Brook against Campbell

Stony Brook Seawolves (12-9, 4-4 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (9-12, 3-5 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Stony Brook Seawolves (12-9, 4-4 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (9-12, 3-5 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook visits Campbell after Erik Pratt scored 31 points in Stony Brook’s 95-80 victory against the Northeastern Huskies.

The Fighting Camels are 7-1 on their home court. Campbell averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Seawolves have gone 4-4 against CAA opponents. Stony Brook ranks fifth in the CAA with 14.1 assists per game led by Pratt averaging 3.7.

Campbell makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Stony Brook has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Stony Brook averages 72.2 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 79.6 Campbell gives up.

The Fighting Camels and Seawolves meet Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Smith is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Jeremiah Johnson is averaging 18.0 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Rob Brown III averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Pratt is averaging 21.8 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 78.8 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Seawolves: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

