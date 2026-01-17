Pratt and Stony Brook earn 112-106 OT win over Charleston (SC)

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Erik Pratt scored 39 points, with seven of them in double overtime, as Stony Brook…

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Erik Pratt scored 39 points, with seven of them in double overtime, as Stony Brook beat Charleston (SC) 112-106 on Saturday.

Pratt added 13 assists and seven rebounds for the Seawolves (11-9, 3-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Richard Goods added 18 points, five rebounds, and three blocks. Rob Brown III had 17 points and shot 6 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Cougars (11-8, 4-2) were led in scoring by Jlynn Counter, who finished with 28 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Charleston (SC) also got 18 points from Connor Hickman, and Chol Machot had 16 points.

Stony Brook was outscored by nine points in the second half and the teams finished regulation tied 83-83. Pratt scored his seven double-OT points while shooting 1 of 2 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

