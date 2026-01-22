Prather scores 23, Robert Morris beats Milwaukee 88-76

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Ryan Prather Jr. had 23 points in Robert Morris’ 88-76 victory over Milwaukee on Thursday…

Prather had five assists for the Colonials (13-8, 5-5 Horizon League). DeSean Goode scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. Nikolaos Chitikoudis shot 5 of 8 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

Amar Augillard finished with 16 points for the Panthers (8-13, 4-6). Chandler Jackson added 15 points and four steals for Milwaukee. Esyah Pippa-White also had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

