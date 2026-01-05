Prairie View A&M visits Southern following Jacobs’ 27-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-9, 0-1 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (5-9, 1-0 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-9, 0-1 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (5-9, 1-0 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -7.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern faces Prairie View A&M after Michael Jacobs scored 27 points in Southern’s 84-73 victory against the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Jaguars are 4-0 in home games. Southern is second in the SWAC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Damariee Jones averaging 2.3.

The Panthers are 0-1 in conference matchups. Prairie View A&M has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

Southern scores 83.1 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 80.6 Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Southern allows.

The Jaguars and Panthers face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobs is shooting 47.2% and averaging 20.6 points for the Jaguars. Malek Abdelgowad is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Tai’Reon Joseph is averaging 22.4 points for the Panthers. Dontae Horne is averaging 15 points, 3.2 assists and 2.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 76.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 84.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

