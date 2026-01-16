Prairie View A&M visits Jackson State after Ruffin’s 39-point performance

Prairie View A&M Panthers (8-9, 3-1 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (3-13, 2-1 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (8-9, 3-1 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (3-13, 2-1 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State hosts Prairie View A&M after Daeshun Ruffin scored 39 points in Jackson State’s 100-91 loss to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Tigers have gone 1-1 at home. Jackson State allows 89.4 points and has been outscored by 23.9 points per game.

The Panthers have gone 3-1 against SWAC opponents. Prairie View A&M is fifth in the SWAC with 30.5 rebounds per game led by Cory Wells averaging 6.8.

Jackson State’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Prairie View A&M allows. Prairie View A&M’s 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than Jackson State has given up to its opponents (48.7%).

The Tigers and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayme Mitchell is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 13.1 points. Ruffin is shooting 49.1% and averaging 26.0 points over the last 10 games.

Tai’Reon Joseph is averaging 23 points for the Panthers. Dontae Horne is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 85.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.