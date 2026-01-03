Prairie View A&M visits Grambling following Joseph’s 26-point performance

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-8) at Grambling Tigers (6-7) Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5.5;…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-8) at Grambling Tigers (6-7)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits Grambling after Tai’Reon Joseph scored 26 points in Prairie View A&M’s 111-82 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Tigers have gone 3-0 at home. Grambling is fifth in the SWAC scoring 72.2 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Panthers are 0-7 in road games. Prairie View A&M is fifth in the SWAC with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Cory Wells averaging 4.9.

Grambling is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Grambling gives up.

The Tigers and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roderick Coffee III is averaging 8.1 points, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Tigers. Antonio Munoz is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Joseph is averaging 22.5 points for the Panthers. Dontae Horne is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 84.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points.

