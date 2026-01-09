Prairie View A&M plays Mississippi Valley State after Joseph’s 32-point game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-15, 0-2 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (6-9, 1-1 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Saturday,…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-15, 0-2 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (6-9, 1-1 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M plays Mississippi Valley State after Tai’Reon Joseph scored 32 points in Prairie View A&M’s 89-85 victory against the Southern Jaguars.

The Panthers have gone 4-0 in home games. Prairie View A&M ranks eighth in the SWAC with 11.7 assists per game led by Lance Williams averaging 2.8.

The Delta Devils are 0-2 in SWAC play. Mississippi Valley State has a 1-10 record against opponents above .500.

Prairie View A&M scores 83.7 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 89.2 Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Prairie View A&M gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph is averaging 23 points for the Panthers. Dontae Horne is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Daniel Mayfield is averaging 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Michael James is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 86.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 60.8 points, 24.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.3 points.

