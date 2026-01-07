Prairie View A&M hosts UAPB following Schultz’s 25-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-9, 0-2 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-11, 0-2 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Thursday,…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-9, 0-2 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-11, 0-2 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M hosts UAPB after Crystal Schultz scored 25 points in Prairie View A&M’s 85-60 loss to the Grambling Tigers.

The Lady Panthers are 2-0 in home games. Prairie View A&M has a 2-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Golden Lions are 0-2 against conference opponents. UAPB has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Prairie View A&M averages 56.3 points per game, 17.5 fewer points than the 73.8 UAPB allows. UAPB averages 54.0 points per game, 28.0 fewer points than the 82.0 Prairie View A&M gives up to opponents.

The Lady Panthers and Golden Lions square off Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Wilson is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Lady Panthers. Schultz is averaging 13.3 points and 1.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jailah Pelly is averaging 12.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Golden Lions. Indiya Bowen is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Panthers: 2-8, averaging 55.8 points, 24.4 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Golden Lions: 2-8, averaging 53.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

