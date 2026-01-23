Prairie View A&M hosts Alabama State following Simpson’s 21-point game

Alabama State Lady Hornets (6-11, 3-3 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-16, 0-7 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Saturday,…

Alabama State Lady Hornets (6-11, 3-3 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-16, 0-7 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State plays Prairie View A&M after C.Simpson scored 21 points in Alabama State’s 82-74 victory against the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Lady Panthers have gone 2-3 at home. Prairie View A&M gives up 77.1 points and has been outscored by 22.6 points per game.

The Lady Hornets are 3-3 in SWAC play. Alabama State is the SWAC leader with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Clearia Peterson averaging 4.3.

Prairie View A&M’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Alabama State allows. Alabama State averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Prairie View A&M allows.

The Lady Panthers and Lady Hornets square off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crystal Schultz is averaging 14.4 points for the Lady Panthers. CJ Wilson is averaging 10.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Shamya Reid is shooting 21.4% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Hornets, while averaging 8.4 points. Peterson is averaging 9.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Panthers: 0-10, averaging 52.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 32.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Lady Hornets: 4-6, averaging 56.4 points, 37.4 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.