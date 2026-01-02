Prairie View A&M faces Grambling on 6-game losing streak

Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-10, 0-1 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (3-11, 0-1 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-10, 0-1 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (3-11, 0-1 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M enters the matchup with Grambling after losing six games in a row.

The Tigers are 3-3 on their home court. Grambling is 3-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lady Panthers are 0-1 in SWAC play. Prairie View A&M allows 81.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 25.8 points per game.

Grambling scores 63.3 points per game, 18.5 fewer points than the 81.8 Prairie View A&M allows. Prairie View A&M averages 56.0 points per game, 13.0 fewer points than the 69.0 Grambling allows.

The Tigers and Lady Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Monica Marsh is shooting 25.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 11.5 points, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals. Shaniah Nunn is averaging 9.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

CJ Wilson is averaging 15.1 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Lady Panthers. Crystal Schultz is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 61.9 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Lady Panthers: 2-8, averaging 55.3 points, 24.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.