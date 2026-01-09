Prairie View A&M and Mississippi Valley State square off in conference showdown

Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (2-12, 1-2 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-12, 0-3 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Saturday,…

Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (2-12, 1-2 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-12, 0-3 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ariel Jefferson and Mississippi Valley State visit CJ Wilson and Prairie View A&M in SWAC play.

The Lady Panthers are 2-1 on their home court. Prairie View A&M gives up 79.9 points and has been outscored by 24.1 points per game.

The Devilettes are 1-2 in SWAC play. Mississippi Valley State is 1-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Prairie View A&M is shooting 35.7% from the field this season, 10.0 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.1 per game Prairie View A&M allows.

The Lady Panthers and Devilettes match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Lady Panthers. Crystal Schultz is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jefferson is averaging 9.6 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Devilettes. Janiya Jones is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Panthers: 1-9, averaging 53.3 points, 27.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Devilettes: 1-9, averaging 54.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 31.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

