Power scores 27 as Pennsylvania knocks off Dartmouth 84-74

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — TJ Power scored 27 points as Pennsylvania beat Dartmouth 84-74 on Saturday. Power also had eight…

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — TJ Power scored 27 points as Pennsylvania beat Dartmouth 84-74 on Saturday.

Power also had eight rebounds for the Quakers (9-7, 2-1 Ivy League). Ethan Roberts shot 8 of 22 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the line to add 25 points. AJ Levine shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Connor Amundsen finished with 18 points for the Big Green (8-8, 2-1). Dartmouth also got 15 points from Jackson Munro. Kareem Thomas also had 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.