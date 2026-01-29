Potter scores 16 as Utah Tech secures 76-70 win over Abilene Christian

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Ethan Potter had 16 points in Utah Tech’s 76-70 victory over Abilene Christian on Thursday. Potter…

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Ethan Potter had 16 points in Utah Tech’s 76-70 victory over Abilene Christian on Thursday.

Potter also contributed eight rebounds for the Trailblazers (12-11, 5-4 Western Athletic Conference). Noah Bolanga scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Jusaun Holt had 12 points and shot 3 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Chance Trujillo had 10 off the bench.

The Wildcats (10-10, 2-5) were led in scoring by Yaniel Rivera, who finished with 18 points and three steals. Chilaydrien Newton added 14 points for Abilene Christian. Bradyn Hubbard also had 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

The Trailblazers led 42-31 at the half after an 11-0 burst. They shut out the Wildcats for stretches of four and five minutes in the second half on 9-0 and 10-0 runs, respectively. ___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

